Presidency confirms Oyo-Ita’s report on Maina’s reinstatement
- 3 hours 43 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, has submitted the report on the recall of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina.
This was confirmed by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Monday night.
“I have confirmation that the head of service of the federation, Mrs. Oyo-Ita, has brought the report on the re-engagement of Abdulrasheed Maina as directed by the president.
“This is being studied as other reports are being awaited,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Buhari had demanded a full report on the circumstances surrounding Maina’s reinstatement.
He demanded the report before the close of work on Monday.
Maina has been on the run over a pension fraud running into N100billion.
He was dismissed from the civil service in 2013 for absconding, but was secretly reabsorbed and promoted in September.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 526