Maina’s political plans revealed: How embattled ex-pensions boss allegedly planned to join APC and contest for Borno governorship position in 2019

- The political plan of Abdulrasheed Maina, the embattled former chairman of the Presidential Task Team (PRTT) on Pension Reforms, has been unearthed

- Maina who was recently fired after being reinstated into the civil service in controversial circumstances, allegedly planned to contest for the Borno governorship position on the platform of the APC

- The former PRTT boss had been accused of a massive pension fraud scheme amounting to more than N2billion in 2012, and was declared wanted by the EFCC

The embattled former chairman of the Presidential Task Team (PRTT) on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, allegedly had plans to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), and contest for the Borno state governorship position in 2019, Daily Trust reports.

This new development comes following the controversy generated over Maina’s recent reinstatement into the civil service.

NAIJ.com recalls that the former PRTT boss had been secretly re-absolved into government employment, and promoted to the position of director in charge of Human Resources in the Ministry of Interior, despite being declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Maina had been accused of a massive pension fraud scheme amounting to more than N2billion in 2012; and upon the recommendation of the Office of the Head of Service, had been dismissed by the Federal Civil Service Commission.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that President Buhari ordered the immediate disengagement of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina from the civil service, after he was re-absolved into the service under questionable circumstances.

The president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the president also asked for a full report on circumstances surrounding Maina’s recall.

