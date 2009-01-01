Home | News | General | Nigerian lovers share adorable pre-wedding photos

Love has visited the hearts of two Anambra-based lover who recently released their pre-wedding photos. Like many other couple, the adorable couple rocked matching outfits as they posed for the memorable photo session.

The excited bride-to-be, Chinwenma Oraekwute shared the cute photos on social media, announcing that their special day is arriving soon and they couldn't be anymore grateful they found eachother.

Many online users have wished them well as they set to walk down the aisle in a simple, stylish wedding. As plans are in place, they decided to follow the pre-wedding trend and showed family and friends how cute they are together as a couple.

Anambra based couple shares lovely pre-wedding photos

The bride-to-be also shared her wedding invitation, revealing that their special day has been set for November 11.

Congratulations to the couple.

How long should it take between a proposal and the actual wedding? on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

