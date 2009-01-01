Home | News | General | AGF, Dambazau in trouble as Buhari orders Maina's arrest

- President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the arrest of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina

- The order followed the submission of a report on the reinstatement of Maina by the head of civil service of the federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita

- The president might also sanction the attorney general of the federation and the minister of interior

The attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami and the minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, might be in for some trouble over the reinstatement of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Dambazau and Malami might be sanctioned over their alleged roles in the reinstatement of the sacked pension boos.

Daily Post reports that sources close to the presidency said President Buhari was furious over the recall of Maina.

A source said the president is set to go through the report sent in by the head of civil service, Winifred Oyo-Ita and will make pronouncement to be taken on both the AGF and the minister.

The source said: "The president was so furious that he ordered the HOS to produce a detailed memo on the matter within 12 hours."

“The president has ordered manhunt for Maina. I don’t see him getting off the hook this time," the source added.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Dambazau in his reaction to the reinstatement of Maina confirmed that the former pension boss had been appointed to as the man in charge of the human resources department of the ministry of interior.

Dambazau denying his involvement in the reinstatement of the sacked pension boss said Maina was posted to the ministry by the head of civil service.

But reacting to the statement by the minister's spokesperson, the head of civil service, Oyo-Ita said the reinstatement and posting of Maina never emanated from the HoS.

She said the purported reinstatement and posting of Maina from her office is totally erroneous and misleading.

