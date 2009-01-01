Breaking: Presidency replies those saying Buhari did not follow due process in the sack of embattled Maina
The presidency has reacted to claims that Muhammadu Buhari did not follow due process in the disengagement of Abdulrasheed Maina, the former former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.
Maina was ordered to be sacked recently after he was allegedly, controversially reinstated and promoted.
The presidency said Buhari followed due process in calling for Maina’s sack.
“Reports that due process (was) not followed in disengagement of Mr Maina from service are incorrect.
The president DIRECTED the appropriate authorities to effect the disengagement, in compliance with due process,” the presidency said on its Twitter handle.
NAIJ.com earlier reported that a Lagos-based lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, declared the sack of Maina through a directive of President Buhari illegal.
