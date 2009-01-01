Home | News | General | Breaking: Presidency replies those saying Buhari did not follow due process in the sack of embattled Maina
I’ve ordered Jonathan to appear in court Wednesday - Judge
PDP senators interview Agbaje, Dokpesi, Secondus, others for chairmanship position

Breaking: Presidency replies those saying Buhari did not follow due process in the sack of embattled Maina



  • 3 hours 7 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The presidency has reacted to claims that Muhammadu Buhari did not follow due process in the disengagement of Abdulrasheed Maina, the former former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.

Maina was ordered to be sacked recently after he was allegedly, controversially reinstated and promoted.

READ ALSO: 16 southern governors meet in Lagos for summit

The presidency said Buhari followed due process in calling for Maina’s sack.

“Reports that due process (was) not followed in disengagement of Mr Maina from service are incorrect.

The president DIRECTED the appropriate authorities to effect the disengagement, in compliance with due process,” the presidency said on its Twitter handle.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 526