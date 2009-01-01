Home | News | General | PDP senators interview Agbaje, Dokpesi, Secondus, others for chairmanship position

- PDP senators on Monday interviewed 6 chairmanship candidates for the party

- Those interviewed are Bode George, Tunde Adeniran, Raymond Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel, Uche Secondus and Jimi Agbaje

- The meeting was held in Abuja and led by Senator Godswill Akpabio

The senators under the aegis of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus met in Abuja on Monday, October 23, to interview six candidates for the chairmanship position of the party.

NAIJ.com gathers that the meeting was led by Senator Godswill Akpabio and was conducted in his house at Asokoro, Abuja.

The candidates in attendance are Bode George, Tunde Adeniran, Raymond Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel, Uche Secondus and Jimi Agbaje, The Sun news reported.

The outcome of the meeting is yet to be made public by the senators.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Sule Lamido, the former governor of Jigawa state has written to members of the PDP informing them of his decision to fly the party's flag in the next presidential election.

Lamido in a letter to all PDP members across the country said all the party needs to reposition the country is to take over power in 2019 and bring it back to its path of recovery.

