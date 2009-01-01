Home | News | General | Senator Shehu Sani blames cabal for Maina’s recall
PDP senators interview Agbaje, Dokpesi, Secondus, others for chairmanship position
Breaking: President Buhari lands in Niamey for ECOWAS meeting

Senator Shehu Sani blames cabal for Maina’s recall



  • 3 hours 16 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Senator Shehu Sani suggests the cabal has a hand in the recall of ex-pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina

- The lawmaker says there is no need to take punitive action against the head of service over Maina’s recall as she has cleared the air on issue

Senator Shehu Sani has spoken about the intrigues that surrounded the recall of a former chairman of the presidential task force on pension reforms task team, Abdulrasheed Maina, in the civil service.

READ ALSO: 16 southern governors meet in Lagos for summit

The Senator representing Kaduna central at the Nigerian Senate suggested that the group, known as the cabal, which is thought to have strong influence on the presidency was responsible for the reinstatement of the ex-pension boss into the civil service.

Sani who made the statement via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, October 24, said the cabal influenced Maina's return to replenish the loss of suspended secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir David Lawal.

The senator who made use of football terms while making his statement, also said there was no need to take punitive actions against the head of service over the issue as she had cleared the air on the circumstances surrounding Maina's recall.

See Shehu Sani’s tweet below:

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 526