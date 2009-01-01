Home | News | General | Senator Shehu Sani blames cabal for Maina’s recall

- Senator Shehu Sani suggests the cabal has a hand in the recall of ex-pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina

- The lawmaker says there is no need to take punitive action against the head of service over Maina’s recall as she has cleared the air on issue

Senator Shehu Sani has spoken about the intrigues that surrounded the recall of a former chairman of the presidential task force on pension reforms task team, Abdulrasheed Maina, in the civil service.

The Senator representing Kaduna central at the Nigerian Senate suggested that the group, known as the cabal, which is thought to have strong influence on the presidency was responsible for the reinstatement of the ex-pension boss into the civil service.

Sani who made the statement via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, October 24, said the cabal influenced Maina's return to replenish the loss of suspended secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir David Lawal.

The senator who made use of football terms while making his statement, also said there was no need to take punitive actions against the head of service over the issue as she had cleared the air on the circumstances surrounding Maina's recall.

Meanwhile, more details have emerged on how a former chairman of the presidential task force on pension reforms task team, Abdulrasheed Maina, was reinstated in the civil service and made a director despite being on the run for alleged N2b scam.

The Nation newspaper reports that the recall of Maina was facilitated by the attorney-general of the federation and justice minister, Abubakar Malami.

The newspaper stated that Abubakar Malami was the one who directed the federal civil service commission (FCSC) to reinstate Maina.

It also learnt that contrary to earlier reports, the head of the civil service of the federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, did not play any part in the reinstatement of the ex-pension boss, rather she had advised against Maina’s recall, but she was overruled.

It was said that a committee made up of top officials from the ministry of interior recommended Maina’s reinstatement.

The paper reported that the officials were members of the Senior Staff Committee (SSC) of the ministry of interior.

