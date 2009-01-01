Home | News | General | Breaking: President Buhari lands in Niamey for ECOWAS meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Niamey, Republic of Niger for the meeting of the ECOWAS Task Force on Common Currency.

The president was accompanied by the minister of finance Kemi Adeosun and governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

President Buhari left Nigeria this morning to attend the meeting which is planned to have in attendance other ECOWAS Task Force Common Currency member countries.

Members of the ECOWAS Task Force on Common Currency include ‎Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana and Niger.

NAIJ.com previously reported that President Buhari will return to Abuja Tuesday, October 24, after the meeting.

