Home | News | General | PDP demands arrest, prosecution of Maina

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for immediate arrest and prosecution of Abdulrasheed Maina, a former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, wanted for alleged fraud.

Maina

The party made the call in a statement by National Publicity Secretary of its National Caretaker Committee, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, on Monday in Abuja.

The party called for the arrest and prosecution of those who aided the return of Maina to the country after his disappearance for several years, and his restoration to his duty post with added promotion.

The party also called for immediate sack of the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazzau (retd) and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, for restoring Maina to office against good conscience.

It recalled that Maina was given an assignment by the President Goodluck Jonathan-led administration to superintend the now defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.

According to the PDP, Maina, however, “dipped his hands into the jar” and helped himself to N100 billion, which he was supposed to safeguard.

It said that the then government, with good conscience of fighting corruption, mandated the anti-corruption agencies to perform their constitutional duty.

It added that Maina fled from Nigeria only to resurface in the country four months ago and was reinstated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government rather than arresting him.

The PDP also demanded explanation of the Civil Service Rule which was relied upon in promoting Maina who had abandoned his duty as an Assistant Director, to the position of a Director.

“We wish the APC Government will tell Nigerians where and when, and under which court’s jurisdiction Maina was cleared of his criminal allegations of stealing, warranting his restoration to duty and getting rewarded with double promotion.

“It is reported that the fugitive has been rewarded with payment of bogus salary arrears amounting to N22 million, which he reportedly collected upon approval and release by the Accountant-General of the Federation.”

The party expressed disappointment that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with its viable network, wasn’t aware of Maina’s entrance into the country until the media exposed it.

It also deplored the delay by government in prosecuting the graft allegations against suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal.

It noted that the same also applied to the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr Ayo Oke.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General