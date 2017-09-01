Home | News | General | Nigeria, Indonesia agree to strengthen economic ties

Nigeria and Indonesia will work together to increase the level of economic cooperation between both countries, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof. Osinbajo spoke earlier this morning at a bilateral meeting he held with his Indonesian counterpart, Vice President Jusuf Kalla, on the sidelines of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Beneficial Ownership Transparency Conference in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Nigeria is open for business and more investment, the VP noted, while also recollecting his meeting with members of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

“We are looking forward to more Indonesian investments especially in the manufacturing sector in Nigeria, trying to exploit our local raw materials,” Prof. Osinbajo said.

He also informed Mr. Kalla that the Buhari administration has implemented reforms that have made the Nigerian business environment “a more favourable environment.”

In his own remarks, the Indonesian Vice President said his country is also ready for more economic cooperation with African countries, especially Nigeria.

Vice President Kalla also conveyed his greetings to President Muhammadu Buhari and asked after his health, to which Prof Osinbajo responded that the President was doing very well.

The Nigerian Vice President then expressed appreciation to the Indonesian government and extended greetings to President Joko Widodo.

Other issues discussed by the two Vice Presidents included how both countries can collaborate more in the Agriculture and agro-allied sector, and also in palm oil research and production.

