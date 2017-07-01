Home | News | General | Police seize cult gangsters who rape girls during initiation

By Emma Amaize

ASABA – POLICE detectives in Delta State have arrested six members of a cult gang, between the ages of 16-20 years, whose male members forcefully rape girls, as part of initiation rites into the group.

Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, told reporters at Asaba that police operatives at Ashaka Division, Ndokwa axis of the state, acting on a tip off, stormed a hotel at Ashaka, where the cultists converged.

“On sighting the policemen, the suspects escaped by jumping the hotel’s fence, abandoning one Rocky motorcycle with registration number UWN 852 QR Enugu, six pairs of palm slippers, two Nokia phones, one Techno phone, one Gionee phone and one black spectacle.”

“However, one female suspect by name was later arrested, who made a confessional statement and disclosed that she was forcefully raped as initiation rite into Vikings queen,” he said.

Ibrahim said the suspect’s confession led to the arrest of the other five suspects, all from Ashaka town, adding, “They confessed to the offence of belonging to secret cult known as Junior Vikings Confraternity. Case is under investigation.”

