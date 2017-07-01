Police seize cult gangsters who rape girls during initiation
- 3 hours 8 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
By Emma Amaize
ASABA – POLICE detectives in Delta State have arrested six members of a cult gang, between the ages of 16-20 years, whose male members forcefully rape girls, as part of initiation rites into the group.
Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, told reporters at Asaba that police operatives at Ashaka Division, Ndokwa axis of the state, acting on a tip off, stormed a hotel at Ashaka, where the cultists converged.
“On sighting the policemen, the suspects escaped by jumping the hotel’s fence, abandoning one Rocky motorcycle with registration number UWN 852 QR Enugu, six pairs of palm slippers, two Nokia phones, one Techno phone, one Gionee phone and one black spectacle.”
“However, one female suspect by name was later arrested, who made a confessional statement and disclosed that she was forcefully raped as initiation rite into Vikings queen,” he said.
Ibrahim said the suspect’s confession led to the arrest of the other five suspects, all from Ashaka town, adding, “They confessed to the offence of belonging to secret cult known as Junior Vikings Confraternity. Case is under investigation.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles