Anambra to pay accumulated leave allowances in November – Obiano

Awka – The Anambra Government says it will pay the accumulated arrears of leave allowances owed its workers in November, 2017.

A statement in Awka on Tuesday stated that Gov. Willie Obiano made the promise at the inauguration of Queens Convent Secondary School, Ifite-Awka, in Awka South Local Government Area.

“You will start receiving your leave allowances from Nov. 10, 2017. This is to enable you enjoy the Christmas celebration like other Nigerians,’’ he said.

The governor further announced that every worker would receive a bag of rice among other benefits before the Christmas.

“Next year, there will be general increment in salaries of Anambra workers. We are doing all these to promote the welfare of workers in the state,’’ he said.

Obiano said that the first and second batch of promotion of workers in the state would soon be released.

He said that teachers and other civil servants would equally get their due benefits alongside other workers.

The governor said that he would not relent in his fight against malpractice and other social ills, which according to him, has crippled the education system.

“The primary and secondary schools are basic foundations which determine the future of people and the society and we must get it right for our nation to develop,’’ he said.

Obiano explained that the essence of handing over schools to missions in Anambra was to give proper orientation and re-orientation to the younger generation.

He said that previous generations embraced corruption and impunity due to lack of proper orientation.

“Mission schools will instill morals and effective standard of living. Those trained by missionaries have morally-defined characters that depict excellence and high level of virtue.

“I will continue to provide every facility that will encourage learning,’’ the governor added.

He appealed to private individuals to invest in education in order to sustain the tempo of learning in the state.

The Anglican Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, said that the essence of establishing the school was to ensure proper moral upbringing of the youths. (NAN)

