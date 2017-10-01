Home | News | General | Photos from the FIFA best player award in London as Ronaldo, Messi and others step out with their WAGs for the Gala in London
Maina: Outrage as Danbazzau, Head of Service trade blames
Everton appoint David Unsworth as interim manager

Photos from the FIFA best player award in London as Ronaldo, Messi and others step out with their WAGs for the Gala in London



  • 4 hours 25 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned the Best player in the world for the second time running at the just concluded FIFA’s The Best men’s player award in London today. But the striker stepped out in style as he was accompanied to the event by his son Cristiano Jnr and his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, who looked ravishing in her outfit.

Photos from the FIFA best player award in London as Ronaldo, Messi and others step out with their WAGs for the Gala in London

Barcelona star Lionel Messi also arrived in grand style with his wife  Antonella Roccuzzo, as well as Argentine icon Diego Maradona who storm the event with his partner Rocio Oliva. 

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves attended the high-profile gala in a stylish black jacket with his wife Joana Sanz. Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was at the gig with his wife Leonita Lekaj.

Tottenham Hotspur and England international striker, Harry Kane was also present at the venue with his fiancee Katie Goodland, while Real Madrid defender Marcelo brought his family (Wife and two sons.)

See more photos below…

Photos from the FIFA best player award in London as Ronaldo, Messi and others step out with their WAGs for the Gala in LondonPhotos from the FIFA best player award in London as Ronaldo, Messi and others step out with their WAGs for the Gala in LondonPhotos from the FIFA best player award in London as Ronaldo, Messi and others step out with their WAGs for the Gala in LondonPhotos from the FIFA best player award in London as Ronaldo, Messi and others step out with their WAGs for the Gala in LondonPhotos from the FIFA best player award in London as Ronaldo, Messi and others step out with their WAGs for the Gala in LondonPhotos from the FIFA best player award in London as Ronaldo, Messi and others step out with their WAGs for the Gala in LondonPhotos from the FIFA best player award in London as Ronaldo, Messi and others step out with their WAGs for the Gala in London

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Photos from the FIFA best player award in London as Ronaldo, Messi and others step out with their WAGs for the Gala in London
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 526