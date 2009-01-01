Home | News | General | Senate Set Up Committee To Investigate Maina
Senate Set Up Committee To Investigate Maina



The Senate has on Tuesday set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the former Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pension, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The Senate after its sitting on Tuesday resolves that the Committee on Public Service and Establishment investigate how Maina got into the country. How Maina was reinstated into Public Service and how Maina got promoted to the level of Director in the civil service.

