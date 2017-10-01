Home | News | General | Presidency gives more reasons Buhari fired Maina
Presidency gives more reasons Buhari fired Maina



The Presidency has given more reasons President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the disengagement of former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina from Federal Civil Service.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, explained that the president “acted on a new set of facts” while issuing the directive for the disengagement of Maina.
Giving more reasons, Adesina said Buhari relieved Maina of his duty because he left the service without permission and he ran away from the country.
The presidential spokesperson added that Maina’s action brought embarrassment on Buhari’s government.
“In issuing the directive that Maina should be immediately disengaged from service, Mr. President acted on a new set of facts. One, for leaving the service without permission; he ran away from the country. And two, for the embarrassment he has brought to the government,” Adesina said, on Monday.

Recall that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami had reportedly directed the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to reinstate Maina, after being on the run for alleged N2bn scam, among others.

