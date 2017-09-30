Home | News | General | Police officers caught on camera dehumanizing a resident in Edo in a case of alleged human rights abuse (video)

- The Nigeria Police Force may have reason to speak again as some of its men have reportedly been caught brutalising someone in Benin

- It is not known the offence of the victim of the alleged brutality

- There had been previous allegations of human rights abuse against the police

Some officials of the Nigeria Police Force have been allegedly caught on camera brutalizing a citizen of the country in Benin, the capital of Edo state.

The video appeared on social media, but its original source was yet to be known at the time of this report. It showed the man, whose identity could not be ascertained, sitting on the ground while the police surrounded him.

The man, whose alleged offence was not known, was sitting beside the police van while being punished.

The police has been faced with various accusations in the past concerning alleged human rights abuses.

Calls by NAIJ.com to the force public relations officer of the Nigeria Police, Jimoh Moshood, was not taken.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the September 30, 2017 environmental sanitation day in Rivers state led to the death of a pure water seller in Port Harcourt.

The pure water seller was allegedly killed by an officer of the Nigeria Police Force for reportedly failing to observe the sanitation in which the movement of residents is restricted for three hours.

