Home | News | General | Please bear with us, Buhari is working hard to restore Nigeria’s lost glory - APC begs Nigerians

- Nigerians have been urged by the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun, to be patient with the Buhari government

- Oyegun disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari was working tirelessly to restore the nation’s lost glory and further mentioned different areas of the economy being revamped by the current administration

- The APC national chairman stated that he was aware that people were complaining, but appealed to Nigerians to support the Buhari government so that things can get done properly and for everyone’s benefit

Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has begged Nigerians to be patient with the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.

According to reports, Oyegun made his comments in a chat with newsmen over the weekend in Benin city, the Edo state capital.

READ ALSO: How Maina allegedly planned to join APC and become Governor of Borno in 2019

NAIJ.com gathers that the APC national chairman urged Nigerians to pray for the president as he disclosed that he (Buhari) was working to restore Nigeria’s lost glory.

While responding to a question on the plight of Nigerians in this ‘change dispensation’, Oyegun stated: “Change has to do with the way people live; it is a basic restructuring of the society. We have got to a level where we don’t know the difference between rights and wrongs.

“We have the case of those who benefited from the system are very ready and determined to fight back. So, we have a President who insists that things must be done according to due process and the law of the land.

“The change is that we are rebuilding the economy which was run down, and this is real. Part of the change is that we are totally rebuilding the Nigerian economy.

“You know the conditions of our roads across the country and if the roads were built in the last few years, we know they will not broke down totally.

“The Buhari government is trying to give the nation a brand new railway system which is the backbone of any economy; we are trying to improve on our electricity generation, providing power in spite of the billions of Naira that have been filtered away by the previous administrations; and we are building a new national carrier to replace the defunct Nigeria Airways.

“So, it is no longer business as usual and people must complain; even my followers in Abuja are also complaining.

“Nigerians should exercise patience and support this government to ensure that things are properly done and at the end of the day, we will all smile.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In a related development, NAIJ.com previously reported that Barrister Inuwa Abdul-Kadir urged Nigerians to be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari as he met an already collapsed system.

The national vice chairman of the North West zone of the All Progressives (APC) said Nigerians need to understand where the country was coming from and how much decay was in the system.

Are Nigerians truly tired of President Buhari? - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General