Home | News | General | Breaking: Senate investigates Maina’s recall, moves against AGF Malami over alleged involvement

The Nigerian Senate has setup a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recall of a former chairman of the presidential task force on pension reforms task team, Abdulrasheed Maina, back into the civil service.

The senate arrived at the decision after Senator Isah Misau raised the issue during plenary Tuesday, October 24, under order 43.

Misau had urged the lawmakers look into the matter he described as urgent.

In supporting the motion, Senator Olusola Adeyeye said the recall of Maina showed that certain people in the executive were working against the government.

On his part, Senator Atai Aidoko said the issue in contention was who brought Maina into office if the minister of Interior says he did not do so?’.-Senator Atai Aidoko.

Another lawmaker, Senator Akpan Bassey said those who tried to undermine the this country should be brought to book.

After deliberating on the issue, the senate mandated the the chairmen and vice- chairman of committees on Interior, Judiciary, anti-corruption and public service establishment to determine the circumstances surrounding Maina’s return to the country and how he was reinstated to the service and got promoted to the post of director after dismissal.

See some tweets from the plenary below:

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General