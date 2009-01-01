Home | News | General | Makarfi College of Health Technology to award degree soon – Lawmaker

Shehu Idris College of Health Science and Technology, Makarfi, will soon become a degree-awarding institution, a lawmaker said on Tuesday.

Alhaji Bello Sani-Gimi, a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Zaria.

According to him, the state government is collaborating with some Egyptian firms to upgrade facilities and standard of the college to a degree awarding institution.

He said the Egyptians had wanted to establish a university of technology but were asked by Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i to use facilities in the college for the project.

Sani-Gimi, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Finance, said the firms had inspected facilities at the college and expressed satisfaction with what they saw.

“They are coming back so that we can sign a Memorandum of Understanding and continue from there; as I am talking to you they are not yet back, but we are still waiting for them.

“However, as member representing the area, I will bring the issue to the floor of the house, so that we can legislate on it and give the governor the legislative backing for him to go ahead with the upgrading of the school, so that even if those investors from Egypt fail to come back, he can search for others.

“Hopefully ‘Insha-Allah’, we will see to the actualisation of converting that college to a university,” he said.

The lawmaker urged his constituents to support the present administration to enable it effectively deliver the dividends of democracy.

NAN

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General