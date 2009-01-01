Home | News | General | It “hurt my soul” to give Ronaldo FIFA award – Maradona
BREAKING: Maina: Senate Mandates Buhari To Sack Dambazau, Malami
Metuh's Trial: Why I ordered Goodluck Jonathan to appear in court – Justice Okon Abang

It “hurt my soul” to give Ronaldo FIFA award – Maradona



  • 20 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Argentina legend, Diego Maradona, has admitted it “hurt his soul” to hand over the award for Men’s Best Player to Cristiano Ronaldo and not his compatriot, Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo won the prize for the second year running on Monday at an event in London, beating off competition from Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar.

Maradona and former Brazil international, Ronaldo, presented the award to the Portugal captain.

“To give the Best [award] to Ronaldo and not be able to give it to Messi hurt my soul,” Maradona told TyC Sports.

Maradona, who coached Messi while in charge of Argentina between 2008 and 2010, went on to deny reports that his relationship with the Barca star is a bad one.

“The meeting with Messi was fantastic.

“I spoke to him, and the same love and affection was there as always,” he added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

It “hurt my soul” to give Ronaldo FIFA award – Maradona
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 530