Home | News | General | Kogi state Civil servant, wife in tears after losing their child due to lack of money (VIDEO)
"Power sector stakeholders should be banned from using generators"
Maina's Political Plans Revealed: Former Pension Boss Allegedly Planned To Join APC And Become Governor In 2019

Kogi state Civil servant, wife in tears after losing their child due to lack of money (VIDEO)



  • 37 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
 A video of a Nigerian couple crying nonstop after their daughter who was a primary 6 pupil, died because they had no money to foot her hospital bill, has gone viral.
Heartbreaking video of a Nigerian couple crying uncontrollably with their child, who died due to unpaid medical bill
According to the bereaved father, he is a civil servant based in Kogi State and the Government owes him 10 months salary which made it impossible to afford the bill.

More photos and the video below...
Heartbreaking video of a Nigerian couple crying uncontrollably with their child, who died due to unpaid medical bill
Heartbreaking video of a Nigerian couple crying uncontrollably with their child, who died due to unpaid medical bill
Heartbreaking video of a Nigerian couple crying uncontrollably with their child, who died due to unpaid medical bill
[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Kogi state Civil servant, wife in tears after losing their child due to lack of money (VIDEO)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 530