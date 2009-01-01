Home | News | General | Kogi state Civil servant, wife in tears after losing their child due to lack of money (VIDEO)
Kogi state Civil servant, wife in tears after losing their child due to lack of money (VIDEO)
- 37 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A video of a Nigerian couple crying nonstop after their daughter who was a primary 6 pupil, died because they had no money to foot her hospital bill, has gone viral.
According to the bereaved father, he is a civil servant based in Kogi State and the Government owes him 10 months salary which made it impossible to afford the bill.
More photos and the video below...
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 530