Home | News | General | Kogi state Civil servant, wife in tears after losing their child due to lack of money (VIDEO)

A video of a Nigerian couple crying nonstop after their daughter who was a primary 6 pupil, died because they had no money to foot her hospital bill, has gone viral.





According to the bereaved father, he is a civil servant based in Kogi State and the Government owes him 10 months salary which made it impossible to afford the bill.

More photos and the video below...

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General