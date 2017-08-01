N-Power gives update on distribution of gadgets across Nigeria

Maina's Political Plans Revealed: Former Pension Boss Allegedly Planned To Join APC And Become Governor In 2019
N-Power, Federal Government’s youth empowerment scheme, has given updates on the distribution of its devices across the country.
The scheme said the distribution of its devices would continue all across the country.
In a statement on its website, the scheme urged volunteers to report “anyone who tries to take advantage” of them during the process.
The scheme said volunteers can only receive their gadgets after presenting their “BVN slip ID and pen.”
N-Power also urged beneficiaries whose devices are faulty to check its timeline for addresses of service centers across the country.
The statement reads, “Good morning
“It is a beautiful Tuesday morning
“Distribution of device will continue in many states. Please conduct yourselves properly and report immediately if anyone tries to take advantage of you.
“Remember to go with your BVN slip, ID and pen.
“Anyone with payment issues, should please sort out their issues at their banks.
“Beneficiaries who have collected that their devices and have issues should please check our timeline fro service centers across the country.
“The 2017 list has not been released, when we do, you will be the first to know about it.”
