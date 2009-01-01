Home | News | General | Maina saga: Melaye defends Buhari; says he is a good man who is surrounded by caterpillars and cankerworms

- In reaction to the ongoing ‘Maina saga’, Senator Dino Melaye has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a good man who is surrounded by caterpillars and cankerworms

- The senator however blasted the attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, for his alleged role in the controversial reinstatement of the former pensions boss into the civil service

- Melaye questioned the AGF’s competence and stated that Malami had ‘stained his hands’, and displayed gross incompetence for the office he occupies

President Muhammadu Buhari has been described by Senator Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West), as a good man who is surrounded by caterpillars and cankerworms, The Cable reports.

The senator made his comments on Tuesday, October 24, in response to a debate on the controversial reinstatement of the former chairman of the presidential task force team on pension reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the civil service.

NAIJ.com gathers that the senator was particularly upset about the role allegedly played by the attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, in the whole saga, and chided the AGF for abusing his office.

He stated: “It is pathetic. I want to ask this question to the executive- should we continue in sin and ask grace to abound?

“Time after time, the AGF and minister of justice has abused his office.

“We are not talking about Maina; we should talk about the integrity of the AGF and minister of justice. If the law officer has his hands stained, then the entire nation is stained.

“Mr President is a good man and he means well, but he is surrounded by cankerworms and caterpillars. We should have the audacity to take strong decisions.

“Nigerians would understand why the office of AGF and minister of justice is separated. We must recommend to the president that the AGF has displayed gross incompetence for the office he is occupying."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the AGF, Abubakar Malami, and the minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, may be in for some trouble over the reinstatement of Maina.

Dambazau and Malami may be sanctioned over their alleged roles in the reinstatement of the sacked pension boos.

Sources close to the presidency said President Buhari was furious over the recall of Maina.

