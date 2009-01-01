Home | News | General | 10 policemen dismissed, 8 punished for misconduct

The Nigeria Police Force, says it has sanctioned 20 personnel involved in corruption between Jan. 2016 and Jun. 2017 in four states.

A report obtained from the Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) indicated that those sanctioned served in Enugu, Abuja, Ogun and Lagos commands.

It indicated that 10 policemen were dismissed during the period, one given severe reprimand, one demoted, and eight given other forms of punishment.

The report showed that 4,342 complaints were received by the unit during the period under review, out of which 3,602 were amicably resolved and 318 pending.

It added that 422 complaints received by the unit were discovered to be false.

According to the report, the 106 distress calls received by the unit during the period under review were not part of the complaints captured in the report.

The unit was established in November 2015 to receive and resolve cases of professional misconduct brought against police personnel.

In a previous report by NAIJ.com, there is tension brewing within the NPF as some policemen who were enlisted into the force with lower qualifications before obtaining university degrees or the Higher National Diploma have petitioned the presidency.

According to The Punch, the officers are alleging negligence and injustice by police authorities.

They claimed that after their examination and final interview for promotion to the rank of assistant superintendent of police which held in 2015, the process was suddenly abandoned.

