Home | News | General | Senate sets up committee to probe Maina’s recall

- Senator Isah Misau raises order 43 over the recall of Abdulrasheed Maina back into the civil service

- Senator Olusola Adeyeye states that certain people in the executive were working against the government

- Sources close to the presidency say President Buhari is furious over the recall of Maina

The Nigerian Senate has setup a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recall of a former chairman of the presidential task force on pension reforms task team, Abdulrasheed Maina, back into the civil service.

The Senate arrived at the decision after Senator Isah Misau raised the issue during plenary Tuesday, October 24, under order 43.

READ ALSO: Tension in Akwa Ibom as vulture allegedly ‘delivers’ sack letter to monarch to quit throne

Misau urged the lawmakers look into the matter which he described as urgent.

In supporting the motion, Senator Olusola Adeyeye said the recall of Maina showed that certain people in the executive were working against the government.

On his part, Senator Atai Aidoko said the issue in contention was who brought Maina into office if the minister of nterior says he did not do so.

Another lawmaker, Senator Akpan Bassey, said those who tried to undermine the country should be brought to book.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch more videos on NAIJ.com TV

After deliberating on the issue, the Senate mandated the chairmen and vice- chairman of committees on interior, judiciary, anti-corruption and public service establishment to determine the circumstances surrounding Maina’s return to the country and how he was reinstated to the service and got promoted to the post of director after dismissal.

See some tweets from the plenary below:

Meanwhile, the attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami and the minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, might be in for some trouble over the reinstatement of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Dambazau and Malami might be sanctioned over their alleged roles in the reinstatement of the sacked pension boos.

Daily Post reports that sources close to the presidency said President Buhari was furious over the recall of Maina.

A source said the president is set to go through the report sent in by the head of civil service, Winifred Oyo-Ita and will make pronouncement to be taken on both the AGF and the minister.

STREET GIST: Name a Nigerian politician who is not corrupt on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General