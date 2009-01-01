Home | News | General | Easy guidelines on IPPIS registration for federal civil service

From this article, you’ll learn how to implement IPPIS registration. This programme is aimed as achieving a transformation of the federal government and the creation of a central database which stores information about employees and facilitates integration with other kinds of businesses.

This project helps to simplify decision-making and planning when working with human resources. As a result, automatic storage of data about labour reserves have been developed, and control over the payment of employees is more convenient.

Staff remuneration is protected from leaks and losses through the use of correct information. In addition, the timely payment of salaries is guaranteed, taking into account deductions and transfers of payments through third parties. All types of taxes, membership fees, pensions, bank loans are also involved. All this is guaranteed through the timely extraction, updating, storage of personnel information.

Federal civil service commission registration

It’s quite easy to complete the registration for IPPIS Nigeria. You just need to take a few simple steps:

First of all, you should be verified. Visit the website www.verification.ippis.gov.ng. Input your IPPIS Number and Registration Token in fields provided for this. If you have no Token, generate it using your e-mail and phone number. Don’t forget that the Token expires 2 weeks after creation. To get a personal ID you should use the HR from MDA/UTH. Type in the Captcha Text shown in the picture. Then you should be able to log in. Contact your HR if you experience difficulties. Update your personal data once you are in. Check to make sure the information provided are correct. Fill the employment and dependent forms. You can also add an emergency contact, educational information, list of courses and the training you took part in. Fill in the forms requiring any promotional, transfer, history of employment details you might have. Afterwards, proceed to summary page to view the the filled form. Check all the details you have written. If your forms have been completely filled, a navigation button will show a green colour, otherwise, it will be orange. If it's orange, check why and make necessary changes. To print IPPIS federal civil service registration form you should click on the corresponding button on the navigation menu to display your form. Once it is printed you will no longer be able to change the data.

As you can see, registering at the federal civil service commission is not so difficult. The IPPS website will provide you with the information you need.

