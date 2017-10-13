Congratulations on graduating with a first class - Ogundele Tosin Arinola
NAIJ.com celebrates and congratulates Ogundele Tosin Arinola on graduating with first class honours in Biological Sciences, from Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo.
Tosin also won the following awards:
- Best Graduating Student from the faculty of Natural Sciences.
- Best Graduating Student in the department of Biological Sciences.
- Parents/Sponsor forum prize.
She was presented with her awards on October 13, 2017 at the Ajayi Crowther University 9th convocation ceremony.
Congratulations to her!
Source: Naij.com
