Home | News | General | Congratulations on graduating with a first class - Ogundele Tosin Arinola

NAIJ.com celebrates and congratulates Ogundele Tosin Arinola on graduating with first class honours in Biological Sciences, from Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo.

Tosin also won the following awards:

Best Graduating Student from the faculty of Natural Sciences.

Best Graduating Student in the department of Biological Sciences.

Parents/Sponsor forum prize.

She was presented with her awards on October 13, 2017 at the Ajayi Crowther University 9th convocation ceremony.

Congratulations to her!

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General