Home | News | General | Congratulations on graduating with a first class - Ogundele Tosin Arinola
Easy guidelines on IPPIS registration for federal civil service
Facts and fallacies in the 'restructuring' conversation by Olalekan Adigun

Congratulations on graduating with a first class - Ogundele Tosin Arinola



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

NAIJ.com celebrates and congratulates Ogundele Tosin Arinola on graduating with first class honours in Biological Sciences, from Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo.

Congrats on graduating with a first class - Ogundele Tosin Arinola

Tosin also won the following awards:

  • Best Graduating Student from the faculty of Natural Sciences.
  • Best Graduating Student in the department of Biological Sciences.
  • Parents/Sponsor forum prize.

She was presented with her awards on October 13, 2017 at the Ajayi Crowther University 9th convocation ceremony.

Congratulations to her!

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Congratulations on graduating with a first class - Ogundele Tosin Arinola
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 526