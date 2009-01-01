Home | News | General | Government forcing workers to sign vouchers without paying them salary - Ex-minister alleges (video)
Government forcing workers to sign vouchers without paying them salary - Ex-minister alleges (video)



Former minister of information, Labaran Maku, alleges that the government of Nasarawa state is forcing state workers to sign payment vouchers without paying them salary.

