Herdsmen petition police over killing of 4 of their members

- Herdsmen in Enugu have petitioned the commissioner of police in the state over killing of some of their members

- The herdsmen said their members were killed by some armed men in the guise of neighbourhood watch

- Lamenting the killing of four of their members, the herdsmen urged the police to bring the perpetrators to justice

The association of cattle breeders have petitioned the commissioner of police in Enugu over the killing of four of their members.

The cattle breeders under the aegis of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Enugu state chapter, called for an investigation on the killing of the four herdsmen by some armed men in Ezeagu local government area of the state.

The association alleged that the herdsmen were killed by some men under the guise of neighbourhood watch in the area.

The petition was dated October 23 and signed by southeast zonal chairman of the association Gidado Siddiki; the state chairman, Haruna and the Ardo of Enugu state, Ardo Ibrahim Umar.

The petitioned titled letter of protest said the armed men attacked and killed three of their members; Lawan Bello, Yahaya Manu and his brother Isiaka Manu.

The association also said that such attacks have been going on in communities in the local government area.

Miyetti Allah said: "We implore the authority to provide a working modality for our helpless members on how to protect themselves in the jungles where they graze their cattle."

The association said their members are helpless and have suffered lots of intimidation and harassment in the hands of the hoodlums on several occasions.

Miyetti Allah also urged the commissioner of police to, “use your good office to rescue us from this hostile people.”

NAIJ.com earlier reported that residents of Ozalla community in Nkanu West local government area of Enugu state blocked the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway over consistent Fulani herdsmen attack in the area.

The residents of the community were also accused of killing a Fulani herdsmen.

The community members however denied perpetuating such crime.

