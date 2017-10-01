Home | News | General | Senate, EFCC take action on Maina

Irked by the current controversy over the recall of run-away civil servant, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, the Senate has raised a committee to investigate the case just as EFCC sealed his $2 million mansion.

The Senate on Tuesday made the resolution after a prolonged deliberation.

Maina

The committee to carry out the investigation is comprised of the chairmen and vice- chairman of committees on Interior, Judiciary, Anti-corruption and Public Service Establishment.

It is to “determine the circumstances surrounding Maina’s return to the country and how he was reinstated to the service and got promoted to the post of Director after dismissal.”

Sen. Isah Misau (Bauchi-APC) raised the issue under order 43 and asked his colleagues to see the issue as a “matter of urgency.”

“It is only Mr. President that is talking about corruption and the people around him are giving cover to corrupt people,” he said.

Olusola Adeyeye, Osun-APC, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to hold all culpable in the act to book.

“As far as we know, a warrant of arrest was issued against him. So if he will return to Nigeria, he will have to answer charges against him,” he said.

“Tragically, not only did he return, he returned to an elevated position. This is an insult to all civil servants who are doing their work diligently. For me it’s a sad moment. We cannot be saying we are fighting corruption and continue to allow this.”

Sen. Aidoko Ali, also questioned the involvement of the Attorney General in the controversial reinstatement.

“Maina is not the issue but the person who returned him. The AGF must be held responsible for this. This is not the first time he is doing it. He keeps writing letters as if there is no rule of law. He has a history of writing letters all over the place. Mr. President must tell us what he’ll do to the Attorney General,” he said.

Sen. Dino Melaye, Kogi-APC, also wants the AGF “punished” for his role in the recall.

“Mr. President, Time after time, the Attorney General has abused his office.

“We shouldn’t be talking about Maina, he didn’t get himself back. We should be talking about the AGF. If the law officer has his hands stained, then all of us in this nation are in a state of higgledy-piggledy.

“Mr. President meant well but he is surrounded by cankerworms and caterpillars who are bent on bringing this nation down.

“Enough is enough. The man can run us into a constitutional crisis capable of bringing this nation down.”

Sen. Sam Anyanwu, Imo-PDP, said: “I got a call from UK if this is happening in Nigeria. We are discouraging the civil service. How was he smuggled into the country? We must invite AGF to plenary to tell Nigerians. This issue must be brought to the public domain,” he said at the floor of the Senate.’’

Meanwhile, reports say that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have sealed-off Maina’s $2 million palatial mansion

The house is located at No. 10 Amisi Musa Street within the Jabi Lake area.

The EFCC is investigating Maina over alleged mismanagement of N2 billion pension funds.

The whopping sum was alleged to have been misapplied through fraudulent biometric contracts in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

“Our findings confirmed that he paid $2 million for the house in cash in one day when he was the chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team.

“Investigation showed that the house was sold to him in June 2012 by one Adamu Modibbo. It is located at 10, Amisi Musa Street, Jabi Lake Area.

The house was bought at the time he was in charge of pension reform,”

Maina is reported to have disappeared again.

