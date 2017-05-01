Home | News | General | Court remands 23-year-old man over alleged sodomy

A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 23-year-old man, Aminu Idris, in prison for alleged sodomy.

Idris who lives at Kofar Dan Agundi Quarters, Kano, is being tried on a count charge of unnatural offence.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril, ordered the remand of the defendant in prison and adjourned the case until Nov.16 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, had told the court that one Auwalu Adamu of the same address reported the case at the Kwalli Police Division on Oct. 7.

He told the court that on the same date at about 7p.m., Idris was alleged to have deceived and lured a10-year-old boy into an entrance of a house at Kofar Dan Agundi Quarters, Kano.

“Idris forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of the boy on two different occasions, which caused him harm”

According to the prosecutor, the boy was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano for treatment.

When the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 284 of the Penal Code.

