Home | News | General | Watch Tonto Dikeh Slap Ex-Husband in Shocking Video

Nollywood actress and singer Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband Churchill has released a shocking home video of Tonto Dikeh slapping him. Tonto Dikeh has accused Churchill severally of being abusive but Churchill has denied the allegations severally.

In the video, their home can be seen scattered showing there’s been an altercation between the former couples before the heavy dose of slap.

Tonto Dikeh yesterday through a lawyer Festus Keyamo warned bloggers to decist from using the video Churchill released this morning insisting the full video is released. You can watch the shocking video below

