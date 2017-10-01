Home | News | General | Iconic Picture Of Jay Jay Okocha And Lionel Messi In London

Argentine football star, Lionel Messi “all the way up” with Nigerian football icon, Jay Jay Okocha, as they were pictured at the FIFA Football Awards in London.

JJ who shared the photo on his page, wrote:

No comment just #two world best# thank you .

