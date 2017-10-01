Home | News | General | Ex-wrestler, Power Uti, faces trial for alleged killing of wife, locking up corpse to decompose
Useful information about DPR requirements and easy registration guide
Maina: Reps order investigation into former pension boss saga

Ex-wrestler, Power Uti, faces trial for alleged killing of wife, locking up corpse to decompose



  • 9 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
55-year-old ex-wrestler, John Eke Uti a.k.a Power Uti was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly killing his wife, Toyin.

Uti is facing a two-count charge of murder and disrespect to corpse.
The prosecutor, Sgt. Jimah Iseghede had told the court that the accused committed the offences on Oct. 10 about 10.25 p.m. at No. 17, Oremeji St., Ilupeju, Lagos.
He alleged that the accused beat his 38-year-old wife, Toyin, to death and abandoned the corpse in a room to decompose.
Magistrate Bola Folarin-Williams, however, reversed the remand application brought by the police.
She said after going through the case file there was nothing in the accused statement and in the police investigation that shows that the accused killed his wife.
She, therefore, granted the accused bail of N500, 000 with two responsible sureties, who must be blood relations and also work with reputable organisations.
Bola Folarin-Williams directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy be forwarded to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) for legal advice.

The case has been adjourned until Nov. 15.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Ex-wrestler, Power Uti, faces trial for alleged killing of wife, locking up corpse to decompose
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 506