Home | News | General | FG announces 6 strict rules guiding school feeding program
Maina: Reps order investigation into former pension boss saga
Facts about Madonna University

FG announces 6 strict rules guiding school feeding program



  • 8 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Homegrown School Feeding Programme is an initiative by the Buhari-led federal government to improve the lives of citizens by feeding pupils in schools on a daily basis.

Recently, NAIJ.com reported that the federal government said the school feeding programme had reached a total of 17 states across Nigeria.

Also it was said that over four million pupils were benefitting from the programme which targets one meal every school day in schools.

The official Facebook page for Aso Rock Villa Nigeria on Tuesday, October 24, released some rules and guidelines on the programme. This was likely in response to a video being circulated on social media which allegedly showed the poor meals being given to pupils.

The federal government tweeted this on Monday, October 23 regarding the video:

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 506