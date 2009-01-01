Home | News | General | FG announces 6 strict rules guiding school feeding program

The Homegrown School Feeding Programme is an initiative by the Buhari-led federal government to improve the lives of citizens by feeding pupils in schools on a daily basis.

Recently, NAIJ.com reported that the federal government said the school feeding programme had reached a total of 17 states across Nigeria.

Also it was said that over four million pupils were benefitting from the programme which targets one meal every school day in schools.

The official Facebook page for Aso Rock Villa Nigeria on Tuesday, October 24, released some rules and guidelines on the programme. This was likely in response to a video being circulated on social media which allegedly showed the poor meals being given to pupils.

The federal government tweeted this on Monday, October 23 regarding the video:

Below are the rules and updates set out to guide the programme:

Aso Rock announcement on school feeding program Source: Facebook, Aso Rock Villa

A statement signed by the senior special assistant to the vice president on media and publicity, Laolu Akande, said in part: "So far, in Cross River state, 117,750 children in 973 schools are being fed under the programme, while in Akwa Ibom, there are 171,732 children in 1,101 schools being fed.

"Niger state has a total of 710,880 being fed in 2,411 schools in the state. In total, 4,773,064 schoolchildren in 25,771 schools in 17 states are currently benefitting from the school feeding programme.

"This is a notable increase from the previous total of 2,918,842 schoolchildren from 19,881 schools in 14 states that had benefitted from the programme."

Below are some comments on the video:

Source: Naij.com

