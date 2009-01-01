Home | News | General | Facts about Madonna University

Madonna University is the first private University in Nigeria and the first Catholic University in Nigeria.

The institution began full academic programmes in 1999 after it got the approved of the federal government of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Facts about JAMB post UTME admission process

Madonna University Nigeria was founded by Rev Father Emmanuel Edeh in furtherance of his vision to create an enabling learning environment which imbibes the tradition of Catholic education and the exacting demand of contemporary society for sound education en-rooted in salubrious life-promoting morality.

Madonna University's main campus is loacated in Elele in Rivers state. The institution also has campuses in Anambra and Enugu state.

PROGRAMMES OFFERED IN MADONNA UNIVERSITY, NIGERIA ARE AS FOLLOWS:

FACULTY OF BASIC MEDICAL SCIENCES

Department of Anatomy

Department of Physiology

FACULTY OF MEDICINE

College of Medicine

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY

Department of Chemical Engineering

Department of Civil Engineering

Department of Computer Engineering

Department of Electrical/ Electronic Engineering

Department of Food Science and Technology

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Department of Petroleum Engineering

FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT AND SOCIAL SCIENCES

Department of Accounting

Department of Banking and Finance

Department of Business Administration

Department of Economics

Department of Entrepreneurship

Department of International Relations

Department of Library and Information Science

Department of Marketing

Department of Mass Communication

Department of Political Science

Department of Public Administration

Department of Psychology

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Department of Sociology

FACULTY OF EDUCATION / ARTS

Department of Business Education

Department of Computer Science Education

Department of English Language

Department of Philosophy

FACULTY OF LAW

Law

FACULTY OF PH@RMACY

Ph@rmacy

FACULTY OF SCIENCES

Department of Biochemistry

Department of Computer Science

Department of Industrial Chemistry

Department of Microbiology

OTHER DEGREE AWARDING PROFESSIONAL PROGRAMMES

Medical Laboratory Science (B.Mls)

Optometry (OD)

Public Health (B.Ph)

Nursing Science (B.Nsc)

The institution's contacts are seen below:

Email: registrar@madonnauniversity.edu.ng info@madonnauniversity.edu.ng

Phone: 08137180957, 08078130033, 08078129083, 08135955826, 08148396740, 07082137027

It should be noted that the Madonna University Nigeria differs from the Madonna University located in Livonia, Michigan in the US.

The Madonna University in Michigan was founded 1937.

Nigerians express mixed feelings as JAMB reduces admission cut-off to 120 on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General