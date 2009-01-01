Facts about Madonna University
Madonna University is the first private University in Nigeria and the first Catholic University in Nigeria.
The institution began full academic programmes in 1999 after it got the approved of the federal government of Nigeria.
Madonna University Nigeria was founded by Rev Father Emmanuel Edeh in furtherance of his vision to create an enabling learning environment which imbibes the tradition of Catholic education and the exacting demand of contemporary society for sound education en-rooted in salubrious life-promoting morality.
Madonna University's main campus is loacated in Elele in Rivers state. The institution also has campuses in Anambra and Enugu state.
PROGRAMMES OFFERED IN MADONNA UNIVERSITY, NIGERIA ARE AS FOLLOWS:
FACULTY OF BASIC MEDICAL SCIENCES
Department of Anatomy
Department of Physiology
FACULTY OF MEDICINE
College of Medicine
FACULTY OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY
Department of Chemical Engineering
Department of Civil Engineering
Department of Computer Engineering
Department of Electrical/ Electronic Engineering
Department of Food Science and Technology
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Department of Petroleum Engineering
FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
Department of Accounting
Department of Banking and Finance
Department of Business Administration
Department of Economics
Department of Entrepreneurship
Department of International Relations
Department of Library and Information Science
Department of Marketing
Department of Mass Communication
Department of Political Science
Department of Public Administration
Department of Psychology
Department of Sociology
FACULTY OF EDUCATION / ARTS
Department of Business Education
Department of Computer Science Education
Department of English Language
Department of Philosophy
FACULTY OF LAW
Law
FACULTY OF PH@RMACY
Ph@rmacy
FACULTY OF SCIENCES
Department of Biochemistry
Department of Computer Science
Department of Industrial Chemistry
Department of Microbiology
OTHER DEGREE AWARDING PROFESSIONAL PROGRAMMES
Medical Laboratory Science (B.Mls)
Optometry (OD)
Public Health (B.Ph)
Nursing Science (B.Nsc)
The institution's contacts are seen below:
Email: registrar@madonnauniversity.edu.ng info@madonnauniversity.edu.ng
Phone: 08137180957, 08078130033, 08078129083, 08135955826, 08148396740, 07082137027
It should be noted that the Madonna University Nigeria differs from the Madonna University located in Livonia, Michigan in the US.
The Madonna University in Michigan was founded 1937.
