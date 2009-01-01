Home | News | General | Prophet who prophesied Nnamdi Kanu's release reveals who will win Anambra election

- Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi has revealed who will win the Anambra gubernatorial election

- He predicted that Oseloka Obaze of the PDP will win the November 18 Anambra election

- Prophet Chukwudi who had predicted the release of Nnamdi Kanu from Kuje Prison said, only God knows why he chose Obaze

The general overseer of the King of King Deliverance Church, Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi, has said that Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will emerge winner of the Anambra November 18 gubernatorial election.

Chukwudi while speaking to journalists on Monday, October 23, in Enugu said God has revealed to him that Obaze will cling to the seat of power in Anambra.

He said he also asked God why he choose Obaze to win the Anambra election and was told that the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano, was mismanaging the state's fund.

READ ALSO: Revealed: How Buhari’s minister allegedly ordered recall of sacked ex-pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina - Government sources

Chukwudi said: “I have a message to tell the world about the election in Anambra state; God is revealing to me that I have chosen Obaze (Oseloka), the PDP candidate to emerge winner of the November 18 gubernatorial election in Anambra state.‎”

“In the Book of Amos chapter 3 verse 7, the Bible said the Lord God dwelleth and revealeth his secret unto his servant the prophet.

“He told me that the incumbent Governor of Anambra state is misusing the money of the state, not using it properly but by the grace of God he wants to raise a great leader in the person of Obaze to put things right."

READ ALSO: Okorocha missing as 16 southern governors meet in Lagos, discuss devolution of power (photo)

He said only God knows why he chose Obaze as the best candidate for to win the Anambra election.

“I predicted the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the downfall of Nnamdi Kanu, the winning of Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 presidential election and also gave prediction three years ago before the 2015 election, that Muhammadu Buhari will win," he said.

He also said that God has never failed him in his predictions.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch more videos on NAIJ.com TV

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Asaba based prophet had predicted the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from Kuje Prison.

Prophet Chukwudi also predicted the death of President Muhammadu Buhari. The Prophet said in his 2017 prophesies that the president will die in 2019 after a tough struggle with the military who are poised to take over power.

Nigerians want PDP back in 2019 - Goodluck Jonathan declares at PDP Caucus Meeting - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General