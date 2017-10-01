Home | News | General | Buhari’s men’ve  helped Maina escape from Nigeria  – Adeyanju alleges
Buffon to retire unless Juve win Champions League
Peace between Lebanon, Israel remains elusive, UN says

Buhari’s men’ve  helped Maina escape from Nigeria  – Adeyanju alleges



  • 7 hours 46 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Though sacked by the President, Nigerians have continued to vent their outrage over the recent reinstatement of the embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

maina
Maina

Buhari brought Maina into the country and Buhari has taken Maina out of the country. We are really fighting corruption.

— Adeyanju Deji

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Buhari’s men’ve  helped Maina escape from Nigeria  – Adeyanju alleges
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 506