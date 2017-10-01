Buhari’s men’ve helped Maina escape from Nigeria – Adeyanju alleges
Though sacked by the President, Nigerians have continued to vent their outrage over the recent reinstatement of the embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.
Buhari brought Maina into the country and Buhari has taken Maina out of the country. We are really fighting corruption.
— Adeyanju Deji
