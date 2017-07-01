Home | News | General | Read Nigerian Senate’s proceeding of Tuesday October 24th, 2017

In Tuesday, October 24th, 2017’s proceeding of the Nigerian Senate, the red chamber deliberated upon many issues affecting the polity, especially the issue of the embattled, sacked former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The senate, in the proceeding, launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the reinstatement of Maina as a Director in the ministry of Interior.

Enjoy:

President of the Nigerian 8th Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki

Welcome to a new Legislative Day in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Senate President, Bukola Saraki took the official Prayer and led the Chambers into today’s proceeding at 10:47

Senator Ali Wakili moved for the approval of votes and proceedings of Thursday, 19th of October 2017, Senator Sonni Ogbuoji seconded.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Senate President Bukola Saraki welcomed people who were present in the gallery to observe plenary.

POINT OF ORDER

Senator Isah Misau cited order 42 and 52 and talked of Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina who was indicted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission while he was Acting Director of Ministry of Interior and returned to become the Director.

Senator Olusola Adeyeye said “Certain people in the Executive are working against the Government”.

Senator Atai Aidoko said “We are looking at the symptoms and it’s cause. The issue is who brought Mr. Maina into office if the Minister of Interior says he did not do so?”.

Senator Akpan Bassey said “We should bring to book any culprit that tries to undermine this Country”.

Senator Tayo Alasodura said “We should not always duplicate the Executive, if the Executive has ordered an investigation we shouldn’t order another one”.

Senator Dino Melaye said “If the office of the Attorney General is aware of this appointment, then Nigeria is not safe because this lacks Integrity. President Muhammadu Buhari is a good man and means well but he is surrounded by canker worms”.

The Senate resolved that the Committee on Interior and Anti-Corruption, Public Service and Establishment headed by the Chairman Committee on Public Service and Establishment investigate

The circumstances of how Mr. Maina got into the Country; How Mr. Maina was reinstated into Public Service;

iii. How Mr. Maina got promoted to the level of Director.

That the Senate do commend Mr. President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering prompt action on investigation.

PRESENTATION OF REPORTS

Report of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND by Senator Jibrin Barau (Kano North)

– That the Senate do receive the reports of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on the following Bills:

Federal University of Education, Zaria (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2017 (SB. 400); Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2017 (SB. 398); Federal University of Agriculture, Kabba (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2017 (SB. 402); Federal University of Education, Kano (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2017 (SB. 397); Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Akure (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2017 (SB. 399); Nigeria Arabic Language Village, Ngala (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2017 (SB.386); Nigeria French Language Village, Badagry (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2017 (SB. 387); and Federal Polythecnic Act CAP F17 (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (SB. 241)

Senator Danjuma Laah seconded that the Senate do receive the reports of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions & TETFUND.

The Report of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions & TETFUND was LAID.

Report of the Joint Committee on Land Transport, Marine Transport and Aviation National Transport Commission Bill, 2017 (SB. 242) by Senator Olugbenga Ashafa (Lagos East), Senator Ahmed Rufai Sani (Zamfara West) and Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central)

– That the Senate do receive the report of the Joint Committee on Land Transport, Marine Transport and Aviation on the National Transport Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2017 (SB. 242).

Senator Akpan Bassey seconded that the Senate do receive the report of the Joint Committee on Land Transport, Marine Transport and Aviation on the National Transport Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2017 (SB. 242).

The report of the Joint Committee on Land Transport, Marine Transport and Aviation on the National Transport Commission Bill was LAID.

MOTIONS

The need for Senate’s intervention in the recent ETISALAT (Nigeria) $1.2 billion debt crises by Senator Adeola Solomon Olamilekan. (Lagos West).

The Senate accordingly resolved to

Mandate the Committees on Banking, Communications, Capital Markets and National Security and Intelligence to investigate the management and utilization of the $1.2billion loan facility obtained from the 13 Nigerian Banks; Mandate the above Joint Committee to make recommendations on ways the Nigeria Financial Governance Structure can be strengthened by legislations to prevent any future similar reoccurence;

iii. Urge the relevant Financial Intelligence Agencies of the Federal Government to investigate the Management of Etisalat Nigeria and hold the defaulting parties accountable for their actions.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said “I commend the sponsor of the motion, we need to do what we can to protect the jobs of our people”.

The need to review the privatization of Public Enterprises in Nigeria by Senator Umaru I. Kurfi (Katsina Central)

The Senate accordingly resolved to

Direct the Committee on Privatization to have an interface with the National Council on Privatization and the Burea of Public Enterprises to receive and examine a comprehensive report of current privatization status of Nigerian Public Enterprises Direct the Committee to conduct a public hearing to determine the public enterprises privatized/commercialized, current status of privatized enterprises, extent of due process in the conduct of the exercise, enterprises whose privatization were reversed by the Federal Government, extent of compliance with post privatization conditions by core investors and the impact of privatization/commercialization of public enterprises on the Nigerian economy; and

iii. Make appropriate recommendations that will ensure functionality of the privatized/commercialized enterprises to realize the objectives of the exercise which will among others reduce the impact of current economic challenges.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said we should be more concerned about the privatization of the power sector.

CONSIDERATION OF REPORTS

Conference Committee Report

2017 Budget of Federal Inland Revenue Service by Senator John Enoh (Cross River Central)

– That the Senate do consider the Conference Committee Report on the 2017 Budget of Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe seconded that the Senate do consider the Conference Committee Report on the 2017 Budget of Federal Inland Revenue Service.

The Report of the Conference Committee on the 2017 budget of Federal Inland Revenue Service is considered and approved

CONSIDERATION OF BILLS

A Bill for an Act for the regulations of in-vitro fertilization, to prohibit certain practices in connection with in-vitro fertilization to establish an in-vitro fertilization authority to make provision in respect of children born of in-vitro fertilization process and for connected purposes, 2017 (SB. 127) by Senator Barau I. Jibrin(Kano North) and A Bill for an Act to provide for the regulation and supervision of Assisted Reproductive Technology and for matters connected therewith, 2017 (SB. 325) by Senator Lanre Tejuoso (Ogun Central).

Senate President Bukola Saraki referred both Bills to the Committee on Health to report back in 4 weeks.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said “we hope the Bills move quickly and get back here so it can be passed. These Bills will go a long way to make Assisted Reproductive Technology more affordable for our people”.

ADJOURNMENT

Senate Leader moved that other items on the Order paper be stood down to another Legislative day. Minority Leader seconded.

Plenary was adjourned to Wednesday, 25th October, 2017.

