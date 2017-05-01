Home | News | General | My husband is a lazy man, wife tells court

Customary Court in Mapo, Ibadan, on Tuesday dissolved a 21 year-old marriage between one Ibrahim Tajudeen and his wife Idowu over laziness and irresponsibility.

The President of the court Mr Ademola Odunade, who granted Idowu’s request for dissolution of the marriage, said a peaceful coexistence between husband and wife was necessary in any marriage.

“It is our duty as a court to ensure peace wherever there is trouble.

“The union between Idowu and Ibrahim has ceased to be henceforth.

“Custody of the three children produced by the union is awarded to Ibrahim,” Odunade said.

Narrating her case, Idowu, a mother of three, told the court that Ibrahim was a lazy and irresponsible man.

“My lord, Ibrahim is so lazy to the extent that even when I took it upon myself to get him a job, he chose to be lazy.

“I have tried times without number to ensure that he is productively engaged, but Ibrahim kept telling me that he is not strong.

“Besides, he is so troublesome that I can no more cope with his troubles.

“Worst still, I have been reduced to almost nothing because Ibrahim does not give the children and I any form of care. He neither clothe our nakedness nor does he provide for our food, we are just there.

“I am principally responsible for the children’s education and other needs.”

She said she was also responsible for the payment of the house rent since 2016.

“There is no more love between us, please, separate us,” Idowu pleaded.

However, Ibrahim denied all the allegations against him and rejected the divorce suit.

“My Lord, I have a well established car wash service and so it is not true that I am lazy.

“I provide Idowu’s needs according to my capability.

“I have been responsible for everything in the house and I will continue to perform my duty,” Ibrahim said.

