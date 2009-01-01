Home | News | General | Checkout Nigerian states to experience thunderstorms, showers on Wednesday, October 24

- NiMet predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 35 and 16 to 26 degrees celsius respectively

- It also predicted localised thunderstorms/showers were expected over and around Abuja, Lokoja, Nassarawa, Makurdi and environs

- The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy to partly cloudy conditions

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Tuesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 35 and 16 to 26 degrees celsius respectively.

It added that localised thunderstorms/showers were expected over and around Abuja, Lokoja, Nassarawa, Makurdi and environs later in the day.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy to partly cloudy conditions with chances of localised thunderstorms over Calabar, Eket, Port-Harcourt and Yenagoa during the morning hours.

It also predicted isolated thunderstorms over most part of the southern region later in the day with day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 33 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience partly cloudy conditions with dry and sunny conditions over most parts throughout the forecast period.

“The Northern states are also expected to have day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 38 and 15 to 21 degrees celsius respectively.

“Dry and Sunny conditions are expected over the northern region, however, parts of the central cities are anticipated to experience localised thunderstorms/showers.

“Localised thunderstorms are likely over some part of the southern cities within the next 24 hours,’’ it added.

Source: Naij.com

