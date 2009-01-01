Home | News | General | A lot of money still needed in Nigeria's power sector - Top engineers

- Engineer Meyen Etukudo has suggested that a lot of money is still needed to be pumped into the power sector

- An accomplished engineer, Etukudo is the managing director of one of the first Independent power companies in Nigeria, Ibom power company limited

- He also gave his opinion on the privatization of the power sector that occurred under the last administration

The managing director of Ibom power company limited, Engineer Meyen Etukudo, has stated that a lot of money is still needed to be pumped into Nigeria's power sector.

Etukudo made the comment after he was conferred with the highest honour of the engineering profession in Nigeria (fellowship) by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) on Friday, October 20.

Speaking to NAIJ.com at the vent, Etukudo lamented that there is not enough money pumped into the power sector.

Engineer Etukudo receiving his fellowship conferred on him by the NSE recently in Abuja. Photo credit: Dada Michael

He also faulted the privatization process, stressing that it has not improved the financial capacity of power companies across the nation.

His words: “I come from the NEPA background and NEPA staff really resisted privatization, because it was not ripe, the football field was not set, the platform was not ready.

“Go and look back now, look at generation companies, how do they pay the gas, where is the money to pay? How do they turn around maintenance when there is no money?

“Today, distribution cannot give meters to 50% of the power consumers in Nigeria, so, a lot of things still has to be done for privatization. We have to put down some money in the power sector to do something.”

NAIJ.com checks revealed that under Etukudo's watch, Ibom power company limited recently recorded 18 hours power supply.

