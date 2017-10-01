Home | News | General | Obaseki pledges to reconstruct Benin-Abraka road within 24 months
Obaseki pledges to reconstruct Benin-Abraka road within 24 months



The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has pledged to reconstruct the Benin – Abraka Road in Orhionmwon Local Government Area within 24 months to boost economic activities in the area and state in general.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu surrounded by APC party faithful during the Thank-You-Visit to Orhionmwon LGA at Abudu on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.

Obaseki made the pledge at Abudu, headquarters of Orhionmwon LGA during his thank-you-tour of the local council on Tuesday.

He said the state has entered into partnership with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to reconstruct the road and promised that the state will take full responsibility for the road even if NDDC fails to pay its counterpart funds.

He decried the level of development in the area despite the large land mass in the LGA and promised to industrialise the area.

“The state has approved the contract for a 5,000-hectare cassava production farm in Orhionmwon to be used for ethanol production,” he said.

He used the occasion to debunk the rumour that there was division in the party and clarified “we are one in the All Progressives Congress (APC), there was misunderstanding but not division.”

The governor received defectors who were led by their leaders from wards in Abudu, Igbanke and Evboesi towns in the council to the All Progressives Party (APC).

Earlier, the APC Chairman in the council, Mr Matthew Ehigie, while welcoming the governor to the council, called for the strengthening of the unity in the party so that it would achieve more successes at future polls.

Ehigie appealed for the reconstruction of the Benin-Abraka Road, and added that other areas of need would be communicated to the governor.

