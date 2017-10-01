Photos: Maina’s property sealed by EFCC in Kaduna
The EFCC Tuesday sealed six properties in Kaduna linked to the wanted Abdulrasheed Maina.
The properties are suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of crime.
The properties are a two storey commercial building located on Ibrahim Taiwo Road, a bungalow located on Katuru road, and four separate property located on Kano Road in Kawo new extension Kaduna.
