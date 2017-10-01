Home | News | General | ‘Many Want To Use Your Name As Their Stepping Stone’ – Bobrisky Reaches Out to Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky has reached out to Tonto Dikeh over the viral video of her slapping her ex-husband, Church Olakunle.

According to Bob, many want to use her name as their stepping stone to fame.

He shared a photo of her, disabled comments section and wrote;

“@

tontolet keep living d good life and d good person u are . Many wanna use ur name as their stepping stone . So sad dey don’t wanna work hard d way u did.i knew u when I was 14yrs old as a good actress. Fuck haters keep preaching love and stop VIOLENCE against women. Come and beat me at vgc lekki if dis get u mad





