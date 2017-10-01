Home | News | General | ‘Many Want To Use Your Name As Their Stepping Stone’ – Bobrisky Reaches Out to Tonto Dikeh
Court fixes Nov 1 to hear suit by demoted SAN
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Begin Preparations For Their Big Day

‘Many Want To Use Your Name As Their Stepping Stone’ – Bobrisky Reaches Out to Tonto Dikeh



  • 7 hours 11 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky has reached out to Tonto Dikeh over the viral video of her slapping her ex-husband, Church Olakunle.

According to Bob, many want to use her name as their stepping stone to fame.

He shared a photo of her, disabled comments section and wrote;

“@

tontolet keep living d good life and d good person u are . Many wanna use ur name as their stepping stone . So sad dey don’t wanna work hard d way u did.i knew u when I was 14yrs old as a good actress. Fuck haters keep preaching love and stop VIOLENCE against women. Come and beat me at vgc lekki if dis get u mad 


Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

‘Many Want To Use Your Name As Their Stepping Stone’ – Bobrisky Reaches Out to Tonto Dikeh
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 506