Home | News | General | Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Begin Preparations For Their Big Day
‘Many Want To Use Your Name As Their Stepping Stone’ – Bobrisky Reaches Out to Tonto Dikeh
“I Demand s£x Every Day From My Boyfriend” – Amber Rose

Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Begin Preparations For Their Big Day



  • 7 hours 16 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Tennis star, Serena Williams is secretly planning to wed the millionaire entrepreneur father of her baby daughter in a romantic ceremony in New Orleans, this has been learnt.

DailyMailTV recently report exclusively that the new mom Serena and Reddit co-founder fiancé Alexis Ohanian took a private jet day trip from her Florida home to meet with their wedding planner in the Big Easy early Monday morning.

After a day of discussing arrangements and looking at prospective venues, the couple arrived home in time to see six-week-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. before bed-time.

The 36-year-old Wimbledon favorite and holder of 23 Grand Slam titles looked in great shape, so soon after the birth of her first child, as she arrived in the city wearing black leggings and a black leather motorcycle jacket over a t-shirt emblazoned with the word ‘pretty,’ with the ‘r’ crossed out.

While their wedding date hasn’t been confirmed to the public, their big day is speculated to take place sometime late this fall.

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Begin Preparations For Their Big Day
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 506