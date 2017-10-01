“I Demand s£x Every Day From My Boyfriend” – Amber Rose
- 7 hours 19 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Amber Rose has revealed she wants that good loving from her boyfriend 21 Savage every day. She says as much in a new interview with TMZ, though she’s probably at least half-joking.
“ I demand s£x every day from my boyfriend, absolutely ,” she tells the outlet as she’s getting into her car. “ It’s very healthy ,” she continues.
The reporter continues to ask about Amber and 21’s sex habits as she talks on the phone with Blac Chyna.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles