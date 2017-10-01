Home | News | General | “I Demand s£x Every Day From My Boyfriend” – Amber Rose

Amber Rose has revealed she wants that good loving from her boyfriend 21 Savage every day. She says as much in a new interview with TMZ, though she’s probably at least half-joking.

“ I demand s£x every day from my boyfriend, absolutely ,” she tells the outlet as she’s getting into her car. “ It’s very healthy ,” she continues.

The reporter continues to ask about Amber and 21’s sex habits as she talks on the phone with Blac Chyna.

