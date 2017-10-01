Home | News | General | “This Song Wan Use Style Sweet…Can’t Lie” – Davido Comments On Peter Okoye’s Song
“This Song Wan Use Style Sweet…Can’t Lie” – Davido Comments On Peter Okoye’s Song



Popular singer, Davido recently took to his snap chat account to reveal what he thinks about Peter Okoye’s new song, Cool It Down. The singer made this revelation via a post on snap chat which he captioned with:

“this song wan use style sweet…can’t lie”

See pictures below.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

