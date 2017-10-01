Home | News | General | “This Song Wan Use Style Sweet…Can’t Lie” – Davido Comments On Peter Okoye’s Song

Popular singer, Davido recently took to his snap chat account to reveal what he thinks about Peter Okoye’s new song, Cool It Down. The singer made this revelation via a post on snap chat which he captioned with:

“this song wan use style sweet…can’t lie”

See pictures below.

