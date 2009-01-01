Home | News | General | Despite being wanted for alleged fraud, Maina got SSS, police protection - Report

- A leading newsoutlet reports that despite being on the run after being declared wanted by the EFCC for alleged corruption, the fugitive was provided federal security cover

- The SSS also allegedly provided an accommodation for him

- Maina’s controversial $2 million house in Jabi, Abuja, was also sad to be guarded by the police

In a new twist to the scandal that followed reinstatement of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform, Abdulrasheed Maina, new reports have it that despite being on the run after being declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged corruption, the fugitive was provided federal security cover.

Maina is said to have received protection from operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the State Security Service, SSS while the SSS allegedly provided an accommodation for him, Premium Times reports.

Maina is currently at large and did not report to duties on Monday at the Ministry of Interior where he was recently posted to.

EFCC spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren, said the agency was intensifying its search for Mr. Maina.

The media learnt that all the while, Maina was being provided guards by the SSS. A safe house in Maitama, allegedly belonging to the SSS, was also provided for his use.

The SSS does not have a known spokesperson to respond to this story.

The director general of the SSS, Lawal Daura, and a director in the service, identified as Bassey, did not respond to multiple calls.

The news outlet also reported that Maina’s controversial $2 million house in Jabi, Abuja, was guarded by the police.

The operative was said to have been posted there from the Maitama police division.

The FCT Police spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, said he was not aware of the posting, but promised to find out and get back to the news outlet but as at the time of filing this report, he was yet to do so.

NAIJ.com had reported that Abdulrasheed Maina, wanted former chairman of the Presidential Task Team (PRTT) on Pension Reforms, was allegedly reinstated by President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The wanted ex-pension boss was said to have been secretly reabsolved into the civil service.



