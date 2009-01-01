Home | News | General | Abdulrashid Maina's manhunt continues as EFCC seals up his properties

- Following the outrage over the reinstatement of Abdulrashid Maina, he was sacked by President Buhari

- The EFCC announced a manhunt for the former head of the presidential task force on pension reforms

- His properties around the country are currently being sealed as part of the investigation

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Comission (EFCC) has began a manhunt for the former head of the presidential task force on pension reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Maina was sacked from the federal civil service in 2013 and was in 2015 placed on the wanted list of INTERPOL by the EFCC. The EFCC's move is as a result of media reports on Friday, October 20, which indicated that Maina had been secretly reinstated to the civil service, with promotion, despite being wanted for alleged corruption.

As the manhunt continues, photos of his properties being sealed by the agency have been released on their official Facebook page. Below are some of them:

EFCC sealed Abdulrashid Maina's properteies Source: Facebook, EFCC

EFCC officials in front of one of the properties Source: Facebook, EFCC

Photos of EFCC sealing Abdulrashid Maina's properteies released Source: Facebook, EFCC

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the EFCC mobile police officers on Monday, October 23, stormed a mansion belonging to the former head of the civil service of the federation, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The building at No. 10 Hamisu Musa Road, Jabi, around 3:40p.m on Monday, was being marked in red by an operative in mufti while police officers were giving cover to the official.

